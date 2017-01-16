US concerns grow over Chinese chip expansion
Chips are a key plank of China’s ambitious industrial plans, but are viewed as real threats to US semiconductor innovation and US national security, as well as global pricing
16 January 2017 - 20:18 PM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.