Retail bankruptcies the tip of the iceberg, says Levi Strauss boss
Iconic fashion company is out to capitalise on the turmoil in the industry brought on by coronavirus
19 July 2020 - 16:19
A spate of bankruptcies in retail is the “tip of the iceberg”, Levi Strauss’s CEO has warned, as the fashion company seeks to capitalise on industry turmoil that is bringing about years of change within a few months.
Speaking days after two of Levi’s competitors in denim, Lucky Brand and the US arm of G-Star Raw, filed for chapter 11 protection, Chip Bergh said the list of recent failures “is already pretty long and I expect it’s going to get longer”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now