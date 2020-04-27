Companies / Retail & Consumer How Danone narrowed its focus to keep selling yoghurt during lockdown The French manufacturer adapted factories for social distancing, stockpiled masks and expanded remote working BL PREMIUM

Cyril Blanc was starting to go stir crazy. Before the coronavirus struck, the 47-year-old salesperson used to visit convenience stores and bakeries around Grenoble, promoting products from Danone, such as Evian water and Activia yoghurt.

Under the coronavirus lockdown, he had been forced to rely on phone calls and e-mails. Desperate to break out of confinement, Blanc volunteered to work at a nearby Danone warehouse, which had been struggling to keep up with demand as consumers stockpiled food. He swapped his usual business attire for boots, a safety jacket and insulated gloves and spent eight-hour shifts putting promotional stickers on yoghurts.