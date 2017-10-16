UberEats global sales growth outpaces Uber’s

The Financial Times reports that UberEats made up 8%-10% of Uber’s gross global bookings in the second quarter.

"The previously unreported numbers underscore how rapidly UberEats has grown since its launch two years ago as a standalone app," the FT said.

But UberEats, like others in the food delivery sector, is still struggling to turn its growing sales into profits.

