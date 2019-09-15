BMW signals end of road for flagship i3 electric car
15 September 2019 - 17:13
BMW will not renew the i3, its flagship electric car, spelling the end of one of the most distinctive vehicles on the road.
The German car manufacturer will focus instead on installing battery and plug-in technology on its other models, while also planning new pure-electric cars.
