Companies / Healthcare Insulin maker Novo Nordisk walks a philanthropic tightrope Blend of altruism and commercial imperative animates its near century-old approach BL PREMIUM

At the Centre for Diabetes in Copenhagen, a cooking class with a difference is under way. Everyone chopping and mixing under the watchful eye of nutritionist Line Fransen Moth is living with type-two diabetes.

Helping to prepare a meal of fish, root vegetables and naan bread, Jan Schnohr, a 69-year-old retired electrical engineer, joked that he does not know how the group will “survive” a lower-meat diet, but said the centre’s staff have given him valuable insights into how to manage his condition.