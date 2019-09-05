Investment banks’ revenue at lowest since 2006
The 12 biggest US and European investment banks generated $76.8bn in revenue from trading and advisory operations in the six-month period, down 11% from 2018
05 September 2019 - 17:47
London — Revenues at the world’s top investment banks plunged to a 13-year low in the first half of 2019 as geopolitical tensions, slowing growth and low interest rates compounded a structural decline that set in after the financial crisis.
The 12 biggest US and European investment banks generated $76.8bn in revenue from their trading and advisory operations during the six-month period, down 11% from 2018. It was the slowest first half since 2006, according to the latest data from industry monitor Coalition.
