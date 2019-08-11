Deutsche Bank angers overseas staff
A ban on carrying forward unused annual leave at the end of the year has been imposed with immediate effect
11 August 2019 - 00:03
Deutsche Bank has angered an already nervous overseas workforce by tightening holiday rules and ending long-service awards for its 50,000 staff outside Germany.
A ban on carrying forward unused annual leave at the end of the year has been imposed with immediate effect, leaving workers little time to rearrange their holiday plans, while 10-, 25- and 40-year service awards will be ditched from October.
