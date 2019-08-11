Companies / Financial Services Deutsche Bank angers overseas staff A ban on carrying forward unused annual leave at the end of the year has been imposed with immediate effect BL PREMIUM

Deutsche Bank has angered an already nervous overseas workforce by tightening holiday rules and ending long-service awards for its 50,000 staff outside Germany.

A ban on carrying forward unused annual leave at the end of the year has been imposed with immediate effect, leaving workers little time to rearrange their holiday plans, while 10-, 25- and 40-year service awards will be ditched from October.