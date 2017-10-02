KPMG crisis could spread beyond SA, Lesetja Kganyago tells the FT

The governor also appeared to call for resignations from McKinsey’s South African management team, saying that other companies implicated in the scandal had taken similar action. "We hope McKinsey will do the right thing soon," he said. The consultants have been accused of working with a firm linked to the Guptas in order to secure state contracts.

McKinsey said that its investigation was ongoing. "We will act decisively if we discover any breach of our professional standards."

In July, Germany’s SAP suspended four executives after accusations that the software company paid R100m in bribes to a Gupta-related company to secure government work.

KPMG, which audited Gupta accounts for 15 years, allowed a Gupta-owned company to treat a wedding as a business expense and wrote an erroneous report, subsequently retracted, that supported a political witch-hunt against Pravin Gordhan, former finance minister. KPMG has admitted that its South African arm "made serious mistakes and errors of judgment".

KPMG told the FT on Sunday that the independent inquiry would be headed by a "senior South African legal figure", who would be named shortly.

Nhlamu Dlomu, who stepped in as head of the South African operation last month, said: "KPMG International has committed to continue to give their full support to KPMG SA for as long as is needed to restore trust." A new management team would be announced imminently, she said.

Kganyago said: "KPMG has got to own up. South Africans are angry with what KPMG have done. They have accepted work they should not have accepted. This is a global firm that is supposed to have global standards and understandably clients will be asking lots of questions. We hope that KPMG will answer."

Evoking the fate of Arthur Andersen, Kganyago said if KPMG could not control the situation in SA, the crisis could spread to its international business. "I don’t think that, if KPMG goes in SA, it will only go in SA," he said.

In 2002, Arthur Andersen, then a Big Five accountancy firm, collapsed after alleged complicity in a $100bn scandal at Enron, the US energy company. "It didn’t pull down Arthur Andersen in the US," Kganyago said. "It pulled down Arthur Andersen, period."

The central bank has also had to fend off attempts from the public protector to change its mandate in a potential threat to its independence that Kganyago characterised as linked to a "vicious assault on the bank" by the Guptas.

The business family had been angered by the central bank’s refusal to intervene to stop the closure of Gupta accounts at commercial banks, he said. The family also blamed the central bank for alleged money-laundering investigations into its activities, he said.

KPMG audits or co-audits four of the biggest five banks in SA, including Investec and Barclays Africa, both of which are reviewing their relationship with the firm.

If KPMG were fired by those banks or drummed out of SA altogether, Kganyago said, it would leave the country vulnerable. "Ending up with three firms is not good for competition," he said.

