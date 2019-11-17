Companies / Energy Independent African energy company finds oil off Ghana coast BL PREMIUM

Accra — A Ghanaian company says it has made history by becoming the first independent African energy group to discover oil in deep water after its drilling revealed substantial quantities of oil off the coast of Ghana.

The Springfield Group, which has no history of oil exploration, will in the next few days announce it has made two discoveries totalling 1.2-billion barrels of crude in a block that it says will be bigger than the Jubilee field, Ghana’s biggest.