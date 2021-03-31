Company Comment
Lloyd’s looking up
Growing balance sheet resilience provides an insight into how much more risk Lloyd’s can take on
31 March 2021 - 19:58
Accountants are more extroverted than insurance actuaries. The latter stare at their shoes while the former stare at your shoes, goes the joke.
Lloyd’s of London, which has unveiled full-year results, has stopped peering down. Risk-takers have increased rates in recent years, adapting to declining investment returns and heightened claims...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now