Companies Company Comment Lloyd’s looking up Growing balance sheet resilience provides an insight into how much more risk Lloyd’s can take on BL PREMIUM

Accountants are more extroverted than insurance actuaries. The latter stare at their shoes while the former stare at your shoes, goes the joke.

Lloyd’s of London, which has unveiled full-year results, has stopped peering down. Risk-takers have increased rates in recent years, adapting to declining investment returns and heightened claims...