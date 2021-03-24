COMPANY COMMENT
WeWork: flexible Spac-e fuels a comeback
24 March 2021 - 20:49
Just 18 months ago, WeWork, the US office sharing company, appeared to be on the brink of collapse. Once one of America’s most valuable start-ups, with a $47bn valuation, WeWork had become a byword for folly and excess. It narrowly averted running out of money when backer SoftBank bailed it out.
The mania for special purpose acquisition companies means WeWork now has a second shot at a listing. It has begun talks with BowX Acquisition, a Spac, to go public. A deal — which still requires finding additional investors to make up the minimum $1bn investment sought by WeWork — could value the business at $9bn, including debt...
