Can Rio Tinto bounce back from sacred blunder Down Under? Board-led investigation into the destruction of a sacred site exonerates everyone except Rio itself

The Australian Dream chronicles the struggles of Adam Goodes, an indigenous Australian footballer, against postcolonial discrimination. Rio Tinto’s CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques may have missed the release of the movie in 2019. His resignation gives him a chance to catch up with a cause re-energised in Australia by the worldwide Black Lives Matter campaign.

Jacques is leaving Rio after a disastrous error, the destruction of two 46,000-year-old Australian indigenous rock shelters in Western Australia. Though he takes the blame, a vacillating response by the Anglo-Australian miner’s chair has put the entire company to shame.