AB InBev launches process to replace longtime chief Carlos Brito The share reached record highs in 2015 ahead of the takeover of SABMiller, but AB InBev's shares are now more than 60% below that

AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, has launched a process to replace CEO Carlos Brito, the Brazilian who led its transformation into the world’s largest brewer through a series of takeovers during his 16-year tenure.

The brewer is considering outside candidates for the role, say three people with knowledge of the matter, in what would be a big move for a company that prides itself on its home-grown culture.