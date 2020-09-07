AB InBev launches process to replace longtime chief Carlos Brito
The share reached record highs in 2015 ahead of the takeover of SABMiller, but AB InBev’s shares are now more than 60% below that
07 September 2020 - 21:17
AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, has launched a process to replace CEO Carlos Brito, the Brazilian who led its transformation into the world’s largest brewer through a series of takeovers during his 16-year tenure.
The brewer is considering outside candidates for the role, say three people with knowledge of the matter, in what would be a big move for a company that prides itself on its home-grown culture.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now