ByteDance races to salvage TikTok deal after Trump vows ban
Chinese owner of the video-sharing app wants the president to allow it to sell its US unit to Microsoft
02 August 2020 - 16:14
London/San Francisco/Washington — ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, is racing to save the video-sharing app’s US operations by making a last-ditch plea to the Trump administration to allow it to sell the unit to Microsoft.
ByteDance has told the White House it is willing to divest its US operation in full through a sale, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The offer was first reported by Reuters.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now