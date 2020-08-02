Companies ByteDance races to salvage TikTok deal after Trump vows ban Chinese owner of the video-sharing app wants the president to allow it to sell its US unit to Microsoft BL PREMIUM

London/San Francisco/Washington — ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, is racing to save the video-sharing app’s US operations by making a last-ditch plea to the Trump administration to allow it to sell the unit to Microsoft.

ByteDance has told the White House it is willing to divest its US operation in full through a sale, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The offer was first reported by Reuters.