Pandemic adds to the drain on bottled water

London/Paris — When reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian’s walked Instagram fans through her California home in 2020, many were agog to see a refrigerator devoted to just one product — packaged water.

Kardashian’s thirst is far from unique. An emphasis on health has fuelled a global bottled water boom, helping it win converts from soft drinks. Large consumer goods makers such as Nestlé and Danone benefited as sales more than doubled in a decade to reach $234bn in 2019, according to Euromonitor.