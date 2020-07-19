Pandemic adds to the drain on bottled water
19 July 2020 - 18:53
London/Paris — When reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian’s walked Instagram fans through her California home in 2020, many were agog to see a refrigerator devoted to just one product — packaged water.
Kardashian’s thirst is far from unique. An emphasis on health has fuelled a global bottled water boom, helping it win converts from soft drinks. Large consumer goods makers such as Nestlé and Danone benefited as sales more than doubled in a decade to reach $234bn in 2019, according to Euromonitor.
