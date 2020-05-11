Companies Rental car agencies stall while virus is in the driving seat Global companies that opted for a ‘buyback’ model with dealers are breathing a sigh of relief BL PREMIUM

Every May, as the mercury rises and thousands of tourists descend on Barcelona, car-sharing app SocialCar is typically bombarded with a flood of requests.

The start-up, which allows drivers to hire out their own vehicles as rental cars across Spain, would normally expect 2,500 transactions during the month, the traditional start of the crucial peak season. This month, they will be happy to clear 300.