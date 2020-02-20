Coronavirus outbreak bodes ill for cruise-ship industry as bookings fall
20 February 2020 - 20:44
Dream holidays have become a nightmare for cruise passengers caught in the middle of China’s coronavirus outbreak.
About 3,700 people were marooned off the coast of Japan in quarantine for two weeks on the Diamond Princess, with more than 540 passengers showing signs of infection. Another ship, the Westerdam, is quarantined in Cambodia after being repeatedly rerouted across the South China Sea and denied entry to five other countries.
