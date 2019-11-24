Coty buys into Kylie start-up to burnish Instagram appeal
Coty bets that the youngest Kardashian sister's celebrity and social media savvy will help revive growth
24 November 2019 - 00:10
Coty is buying a controlling stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company for $600m (about R8.8bn) in a bet that the youngest Kardashian sister's celebrity and social media savvy will help revive growth at its flagging beauty business.
Owned by investment company JAB Holdings, Coty will hold a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics once the deal closes.
