Companies Coty buys into Kylie start-up to burnish Instagram appeal Coty bets that the youngest Kardashian sister's celebrity and social media savvy will help revive growth

Coty is buying a controlling stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company for $600m (about R8.8bn) in a bet that the youngest Kardashian sister's celebrity and social media savvy will help revive growth at its flagging beauty business.

Owned by investment company JAB Holdings, Coty will hold a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics once the deal closes.