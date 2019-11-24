Companies Airbnb bets big on Olympics Flashy sponsorship a mark of making it, but there are risks BL PREMIUM

When young bankers want to advertise that they have arrived, they splash out on sports cars and luxury watches. The corporate equivalent is a sponsorship deal.

Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group's global spending spree included a 2016 deal with World Cup organiser Fifa. E-commerce giant Alibaba became a global backer of the Olympic Games in 2017.