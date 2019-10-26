Companies Uber is looking to manage all aspects of your life under one super-app It’s an ambition that a professor of entrepreneurship at Singapore-based business school describes as ‘a product diversification strategy on steroids’ BL PREMIUM

In 2015, Gojek launched its motorcycle taxi app with the hopes of being the Uber of Indonesia. Now, the tables have turned: Uber is betting it can become a Gojek of the West.

The US group has long seen itself as more than just a ride-hailing app. Four years ago it launched Uber Eats to connect customers with on-demand takeaway food in cities across the US. In 2018, it acquired Jump, and bright red e-bikes proliferated around Europe.