Companies Home renovations did not cause the rift between Thiam and Khan ... but they didn't help either Swiss banking has been rocked by lurid details of the breakdown in the relationship between Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam and Iqbal Khan

London — The staid world of Swiss banking has been rocked by lurid details of the breakdown in the relationship between Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam and Iqbal Khan, who ran the bank’s wealth management division.

Swiss prosecutors are investigating an alleged physical confrontation last week between Khan and up to three men hired by Credit Suisse to follow him after he resigned in July to move to arch-rival UBS.