Bell Pottinger founder Tim Bell dies, leaving a legacy SA will never forget
Bell had high-profile but often controversial clients such as Saudi Arabia, Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian Belarus president
26 August 2019 - 18:02
London — Tim Bell, Margaret Thatcher’s favourite spin-doctor, has died at the age of 77.
Initially an advertising executive at Saatchi and Saatchi, Bell shaped Thatcher’s image and media strategy through her time as Britain’s prime minister.
