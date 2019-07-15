Companies THE FT BIG READ: Insurers try to cut the middleman as humans battle algorithms Start-ups believe they can convince customers to buy directly, without needing to go through the intermediaries used by most other life insurers globally BL PREMIUM

London — There is an old saying in the industry that “life insurance is sold not bought”. No one wakes up in the morning with a burning desire to scrutinise the fine print of an insurance policy, so an agent or financial adviser has often had to do some persuading.