THE FT BIG READ: Insurers try to cut the middleman as humans battle algorithms
Start-ups believe they can convince customers to buy directly, without needing to go through the intermediaries used by most other life insurers globally
15 July 2019 - 12:38
London — There is an old saying in the industry that “life insurance is sold not bought”. No one wakes up in the morning with a burning desire to scrutinise the fine print of an insurance policy, so an agent or financial adviser has often had to do some persuading.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.