Uber facing huge class action in Australia

Rand is also set to gain, with RBC Capital Markets expecting it to reach R13.40/$ by year-end
About 20% of small businesses say they might throw in the towel if load- shedding is as severe again
Makana asks court to dissolve the council that has been its ruin
Opposition party sets its electoral targets high by saying it wants to push the ANC below majority in Gauteng and the Northern Cape
Just 8% voted against the policy at its AGM, particularly impressive given CEO Mark Cutifani’s total package more than doubled in 2018
The motor industry’s trade deficit narrowed by more than 7% in 2018 with the total value of all automotive imports being R219.1bn
An extract from TJ Strydom's unauthorised biography of titled Christo Wiese: Risk & Riches
Ensure you're covered for accidents, illnesses and emergencies
The decision to force her to reduce her natural testosterone is a blatantly racist move against her, and no-one else
Future systems will recognise us by certain actions we perform in specific ways
