THE FT BIG READ: Nestlé bets on big brands

Nestlé’s fate will serve as an important test for consumer goods companies at a time when the multinationals, which have dominated the industry for decades, are under threat like never before. Some of Nestlé’s competitors are taking radical action. Procter & Gamble has cut prices and sold off more than half its brands. Unilever is reducing bureaucracy and costs.

However, Nestlé is betting that a more incremental approach will pay dividends. Three years ago, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Nestlé’s former chairman, attacked 3G Capital, the private equity group founded by Brazilian investors, for having "pulverised the food industry with serial acquisitions and ruthless cost-cutting". Last year, Kraft Heinz, controlled by 3G and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway investment group, launched an audacious $143bn bid for Nestlé’s Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever. That bid flopped — but had it succeeded, Nestlé itself could have been next in private equity’s cross-hairs, despite its size.

Nestlé has not been immune to these pressures: last September, it added profit margin targets to growth objectives. Such targets were a main demand of US investor Daniel Loeb, whose Third Point activist hedge fund a year ago revealed a 1.25% stake in Nestlé, worth $3.5bn. Loeb argues that the group has a "muddled strategic approach" and should move faster to shed under-performing and non-strategic businesses, as well as reduce layers of bureaucracy.

However, Nestlé is sticking largely to its traditional reliance on leveraging its size. Schneider has announced bolt-on deals in high-end US coffee and food and a $7.2bn tie-up with Starbucks, but "he is still at the beginning of what could be a long journey", says Celine Pannuti, an analyst at JPMorgan.

Slow to adapt

Founded in the 1860s as a baby food manufacturer in the lakeside town of Vevey, near Lausanne, Nestlé has faced criticism that it was too slow to adapt to a digital age that has cut the cost of market entry for media savvy start-ups. "Nestlé and other global players have left smaller competitors to grow for too long before reacting … It’s the old Nestlé thinking, ‘we’re number one, we’re the best’," says Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Vontobel bank. "The world has changed for good."

Schneider was the first outsider to be appointed Nestlé CEO in almost a century, joining from German healthcare group Fresenius. His diagnosis is that there is no specific Nestlé problem; rather, the entire food industry had "collectively" overlooked a revolution in consumer behaviour after "a history of 30, 40 years of almost uninterrupted success".

He adds: "Many of these changes have been underway for the better part of a decade, but it’s only now that they really come to the surface and are plainly visible."

Consumers have moved away from traditional packaged foods, preferring less processing and more artisanal, fresher options. A plethora of smaller companies have sprung up to cater to them. New foods and beverages have become "almost a form of entertainment", Schneider says.