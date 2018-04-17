Moelis junior bankers learn that even 16-hour days are not good enough
Recent surveys by Wall Street Oasis rank Moelis fifth out of 137 investment banks for most hours worked, with an average of 84.3 per week
17 April 2018 - 12:29
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.