Alibaba promotes Singles Day and fuels consumer revolution in China
China is experiencing a consumer revolution, comparable to the one in 18th-century Europe that culminated in the 19th-century invention of the department store
09 November 2017 - 13:59
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.