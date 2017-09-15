Heather Kerzner attacks ‘cancer of a few people’ at Bell Pottinger
The fiance of former CEO James Henderson is trying to claw back some of her investment in the firm brought down by the scandal over its work for the Guptas
15 September 2017 - 08:56
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.