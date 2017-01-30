Companies

BP to check whether 3D printing will cut oil needs of global transport system

Small-scale digital manufacturing technology has the potential to unravel global supply chains and in so doing reduce demand for oil

30 January 2017 - 15:14 PM Andrew Ward

BL Premium

This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.

For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.