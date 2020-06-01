Facebook staff aren’t taking Zuckerberg’s Trump stance lying down
The CEO’s posts in defence of his inaction are not appeasing angry employees
01 June 2020 - 16:07
London — Mark Zuckerberg is facing a backlash from within Facebook after several senior employees publicly criticised the CEO for refusing to take action over posts by Donald Trump that Twitter last week censured for “glorifying violence”.
As protests and rioting over the death in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, spread through several US cities this weekend, Zuckerberg was forced to defend Facebook’s position as — in his words — “an institution committed to free expression”.
