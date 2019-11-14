Business Red tape hits EU firms as market rules ‘overshoot target’ Calls grow for tweak to a regulatory regime that has more than 1.7-million paragraphs of text BL PREMIUM

London — Brussels is preparing to retune some of its Mifid II markets rules from next year, less than three years after implementation, after a wave of criticism from investors and regulators over the effectiveness of the far-reaching legislation.

Policymakers at the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, are examining targeted technical changes on issues such as the cost and distribution of market data, investor protection rules and research for small companies.