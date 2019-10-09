Business Zuckerberg’s self-belief may lead to Facebook’s downfall Social media mogul defends his control at leaked recording of internal staff meetings BL PREMIUM

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the world’s richest men and he runs one of the world’s most important companies. But last week the Facebook boss made an unusually unpleasant discovery. Someone had secretly made two hours worth of audio recordings at internal staff meetings he addressed in July and sent the lot to tech news website The Verge.

This was striking for two reasons, starting with the leak itself. Facebook has about 40,000 employees and Zuckerberg has held weekly Q&A sessions with thousands of them for years. Although news drips out occasionally, it rarely gushes forth in the form of a two-hour recording.