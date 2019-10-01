Business Oil attacks highlight the importance of economic diversification in the Middle East Financing SMEs in the region could be a step in the right direction BL PREMIUM

The recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities have highlighted the role of the world’s largest oil exporter and of the overall Middle East as cornerstones of global energy.

They also underlined the persistent risk of volatility in oil prices and the importance of economic diversification in the region’s petrostates, which governments have been addressing but, so far, with limited success.