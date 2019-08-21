Can carbon capture help coal lose its villainous hue?

London — In late February, Peter Coates, Glencore’s non-executive director, appeared at an event in Sydney to make a rare intervention from a mining leader — a full-throated defence of the coal industry, whose very existence is under threat because of its role in global warming.

“Our industry has allowed itself to be cast as the villain too often,” said Coates, a veteran coal executive, at the mining industry event. “We have allowed the vacuum, about what we do and how we do it, to be filled by celebrity scientists and radical activists whose purpose is not to seek solutions but to divide and destroy.”

Six months later, the industry decided to take action to improve the image of the dirty fuel. Coal21, an industry body in Australia that is backed by 26 mining groups including BHP, Anglo American and Glencore, launched a new $4m advertising drive. It issued a tender for a campaign on Australian TV, social media, radio and print advertising, according to a document seen by the FT.

“The campaign is targeted at men aged 18 to 39 and women aged 40 and over — ‘soft converters’ identified by previous research as having limited information about the Australian coal industry and open to being convinced of its future role,” the pitch says.

The core idea of the campaign is a technical fix — the concept that coal can be made cleaner by capturing the carbon emissions from coal-fired power stations and storing them underground.