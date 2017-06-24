Want a new mansion? Finance the purchase using your Ferrari
The world’s super-wealthy, who may be asset-rich but cash-poor, are financing their expensive new purchases using luxury asset lending
24 June 2017 - 09:58
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.