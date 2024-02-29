What now for Exxaro?
The CEO says the group isn’t rushing anywhere, despite the more moderate stance of the government’s updated energy roadmap
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Three years after announcing a strategy to diversify from coal, Exxaro is still searching for an investment.
Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO since mid-2022, acknowledges that it’s been a struggle trying to buy copper production in a fiercely competitive global market. In one asset chase, the company vied for Botswana producer Khoemacau Copper Mining, owned by US fund Cupric Canyon Capital. But China’s MMG proved too strong a competitor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.