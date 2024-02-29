WARWICK LUCAS: It’s time to put the tired active/passive debate to bed
In thinking about how we should combine them in our portfolios, we should go back to the first principle of what equity returns actually look like
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Again and again over the years I’ve seen agonised discussions over whether active or passive management is better.
(Just to recap: passive management involves tracking a simple index, while active management consists of taking specific bets.)..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.