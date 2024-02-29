Two-pot retirement plan involves a tough balance
The pending changes to the regulations have wide-ranging implications
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Progressive reforms in the local retirement sector loom as the government implements the two-pot retirement system in 2024.
“The uniqueness of the system is its tailored design for the South African retirement market, where more than 90% of fund members opt to cash out their full retirement benefit on leaving formal employment,” says 10X Investments CEO Tobie van Heerden. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.