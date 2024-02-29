Sowing the Zaad of growth
The question is where to now for Zeder?
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Zeder was a good idea at the time. The time was 2006, and parent company PSG Group saw great opportunities in South Africa’s agricultural sector — which had (then) undergone sweeping changes as the old farmers’ co-operatives transformed into public companies.
Initially a co-operative strove to deliver services and products at the lowest possible price to its farmer members. But the “corporatised” co-operatives now had an additional role — providing returns to shareholders (the erstwhile farmer members)...
