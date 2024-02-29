Six JSE stocks that are ripe for plucking
Amid the JSE’s ‘great shrinkflation’, here are some strong candidates for acquisition and delisting
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Glancing at an issue of Business Day from April 1994 and comparing it to a February 2024 issue, readers would see the glaring shrinkage in the listings on the JSE.
From about 800 companies in 1994, “the great shrinkflation” — a curse of delistings — has beset the JSE to such an extent that today the number is down to about 300, and falling. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.