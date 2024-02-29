Novus turns the corner
Media group’s diversification strategy is set to pay dividends provided the R500m MML debt is cleared together with a recovery in print margins and volumes
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Novus Holdings — formerly known as Paarl Media — was spun off from Media24 in early 2015 at an IPO price of a now heady R13.25.
For a brief while the stock performed well, touching R15.50. Then a series of dreadful results saw the stock slump to a low of 70c in late 2020 with a market value of R242m, NAV of 780c a share and cash in hand of R443m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.