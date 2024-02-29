Special Reports

Hyprop reappearing on investor radars

The former market darling is finally back on buy lists

BL Premium
29 February 2024 - 10:00
by JOAN MULLER

It’s no secret that Hyprop Investments, the owner of prime shopping centres such as Rosebank Mall in Joburg and Canal Walk in Cape Town, has seldom featured on analysts’ stock picks since 2018.  

The company has in recent years been hamstrung by high gearing levels, underperforming retail assets in Ghana and Nigeria, pandemic-induced trading restrictions and rental losses to subsidise its struggling South African tenants, a complicated Eastern European ownership structure, and rapidly rising interest rates.  ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.