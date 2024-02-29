Buying into Namibian optimism with Nictus
Offshore oil and gas could give Namibia a major boost, and Nictus would probably benefit
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Namibia’s willingness to allow enthusiastic exploration of its coastline for oil and gas — which has already yielded promising results — could well be transformative for that country’s small economy.
Recent offshore oil discoveries — in which investment company Hosken Consolidated Investment’s participation has been well documented in this magazine and sister publication Financial Mail — have caught the attention of major oil companies. Reports have suggested that the oil industry could earn Namibia more than R100bn a year in revenue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.