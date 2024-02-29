Bowler Metcalf’s enviable record continues
For long-term investors looking at well-priced and lower-risk local opportunities, the no-frills packaging business is a dependable bet
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Bowler Metcalf (Bowcalf) is one of the JSE’s most consistent small-cap companies. It has an unbroken profit record that stretches back to 1987, the year it listed.
It has retained a singular focus on its plastics packaging niche with its only serious dalliance into diversification being a tilt at soft-drink bottling — a position exited with dignity some years ago...
