When it comes to tech, stick with the tried and tested
The good ships Microsoft and Apple are far better equipped to navigate the treacherous currents of the technology boom than fancy yachts
30 November 2023 - 08:00
The dust has settled on another quarter of earnings releases by the world’s most important technology companies, which have have driven the substantial outperformance of the Nasdaq-100 vs the S&P 500 over the past five years, 12 months and the year to date.
Since the beginning of 2023 alone, the Nasdaq-100 has returned 39% vs 14% on the S&P 500. Those are dollar returns, so adjusting for rand depreciation would improve them even further...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.