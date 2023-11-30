Super Group pumps up the volumes
Global diversification is key for the transport and logistics group, with operations outside South Africa contributing 54% to revenue and 56% to operating profit
30 November 2023 - 08:00
Bar its European supply chain unit, Super Group has seen strong growth across its portfolio in the year to June 30. Yet the share price remains attractively valued despite the revenue and profit growth.
In the 12 months, Super Group’s revenue jumped 30.6% to R61.8bn, headline earnings were 23.3% higher at R4.69 a share and the dividend increased by 27% to 80c apiece...
