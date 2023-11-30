Pick of the Month: PSG, a dependable engine that delivers the goods
For CEO Francois Gouws, it’s about making shareholders’ capital work for them
30 November 2023 - 08:00
Attracting R7.7bn to manage on behalf of clients is no small feat. Generating a return on earnings of 22.5% in a market stymied by lacklustre economic growth, elevated interest rates and a local stock market that can’t get itself firing on all fours again is the cherry on top.
“We’d rather be good than big,” Francois Gouws, CEO of PSG Financial Services (formerly PSG Konsult), told IM last month after the release of the company’s financial results for the six months to end-August...
