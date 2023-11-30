ANTHONY CLARK: Grindrod is ready to roll
The cargo handling company is in prime position to gain from public-private partnerships in the rail and port sectors
30 November 2023 - 08:00
The idea for this last column of 2023 comes from the unlikeliest source for what is a transportation update and renewed recommendation of a standing favourite of this analyst and this column.
In late October, to escape the anniversary of my advancing years — or a birthday, as common convention has it — I took the dog for a quiet long weekend away to Bredasdorp. It’s a town about 2½ hours outside Cape Town in the heart of the wheat belt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.