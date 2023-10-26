Zeder Investments: From feisty stallion to lame old nag
A buccaneering gallop ends with a slow trot to the glue factory
26 October 2023 - 08:00
For the benefit of younger investors, agribusiness investment vehicle Zeder Investments listed in 2006 — with a fair bit of hype — at 135c.
However, the earlier agribusiness investment incarnation and modus operandi go back further to when legendary PSG Group founder Jannie Mouton spotted the material value trapped in many of the sleepy agricultural businesses listed on the then over-the-counter-market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.